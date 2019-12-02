Blast from the Past / 1990: Keep them dogies movin’

A crowd of people admires some of the 3,625 head of feeder cattle to move through the annual Lewiston Hereford Week feeder sale at the Lewiston Livestock Market in this photo published in the Feb. 21, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The auction was followed by judging and auction of breeding cattle at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in the Lewiston Orchards and an accompanying story reporter there were buyers from five states. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.