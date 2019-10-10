Blast from the Past / 1978: Jett-ing down the football field

Wide receiver Jett Taylor, a member of the University of Idaho football team in Moscow, is shown in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Nov. 1, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by sports reporter Bob Barrows featured Taylor and served to advance the UI’s Nov. 4 game against Boise State in Boise. Taylor played high school football in Mountain Home so was looking forward to the BSU game because much of his family would be in attendance. Taylor also revealed he was named after Jett Rink, the character played by James Dean in the 1956 movie “Giant.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.