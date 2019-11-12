Blast from the Past / 1990: Honoring those missing in action

Four T-37 fighter planes from Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane fly over about 60 students assembled on a lawn on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Sept. 21, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The students were serving in the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the UI. The ceremony, which attracted about 200 people, was held in memory of and to honor the U.S. soldiers held prisoner in all wars, and especially the soldiers still listed as missing in action from the Vietnam War, according to the accompanying story by reporter John McCarthy. Retired Col. Robert Liston-Wakefield, a UI law student, spoke at the event, which was attended by a number of relatives of still-missing members of the military from this region as well as two former POWs from World War II. Al Monnett of Moscow was a POW in 1944 Germany and Harlin Owens of Princeton was a POW of Japan in 1942, where he was forced on the Bataan Death March in the Philippines, according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.