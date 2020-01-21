Blast from the Past / 1979: Honoring her heritage while at UI

Sandy Broncheau, a student at the University of Idaho in Moscow, poses for Tribune photographer Glenn Cruickshank on the UI campus lawn in Moscow in this photo published in the May 2, 1979, Lewiston Tribune. It was Indian Awareness Week at the UI and Broncheau was dressed in traditional clothing while attending her classes, according to the accompanying story by reporter David Johnson. Broncheau, a first-year student, said she was considered one-quarter Nez Perce Indian and had grown up in the Lapwai area. She was hoping to focus on her Indian ancestry and was contemplating adopting a traditional Nez Perce name in the future. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.