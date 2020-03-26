Blast from the Past / 1983: Honing her skills with 4-H projects

Irene Keller poses in front of one of her homemade cakes at her Clarkston home in this photo published in the May 11, 1983, Lewiston Tribune. Longtime food writer Sula Keeling’s column in the Close to Home section described Keller as having grown up on a farm in Minot, N.D., the middle daughter of eight children. Her homegrown “cooking and sewing skills were further enhanced with 4-H projects,” according to the story. Keller shared some of her family’s favorite recipes including German Apple Cake, Baked Chicken-Sour Cream Delight and Rhubarb Pie. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
