Blast from the Past / 1993: Homebuilding on a small scale

M.L. (Ozzie) Osborn points out the features on one of the nearly 500 bluebird nest boxes he had made in recent years. This photo by Tribune photographer Butch Ireland was published on the front of the Jan. 21, 1993, Tribune Outdoors section, and accompanied a feature story about Osborn by reporter Bill Loftus. That January, Osborn figured he had about 50 of the nest boxes all cut out and ready to nail together in his Lewiston garage, and said, "I've got at least 40 of them (put up) on my ranch by Lenore." As much as he enjoyed providing shelter for the birds, he mainly liked being able to indulge his love of woodworking. "As long as I'm in sawdust, I'm happy," he said.