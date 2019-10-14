Blast from the Past / 1990: Hitting the hardwood at state

Ken Stricker, shown in this photo by Tribune photo editor Barry Kough, was the point guard for the Lewiston High School boys basketball team as they headed to the state Class A-1 tournament at Pocatello. The accompanying advance story by sports reporter Mike Tatko was published in the March 8, 1990, Lewiston Tribune and in it, Strickler’s coach, Dick Richel, noted, “He (Strickler) is the one player on our team that we would miss most if we had to take him out of the lineup.” The Bengals ended up losing their second game of the tournament to Rexburg’s Madison High School in overtime on March 9. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.