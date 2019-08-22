Blast from the Past / 1960: Her boy is studying hard

A photo of a studious Ron Frazier is the centerpiece — inside a construction paper frame — of a carefully crafted Mother’s Day card made in 1960 for his mom, Thomasine Frazier. Ron Frazier lives in Clarkston while his mother lives in Lewiston. Ron Frazier marks his 70th birthday this month, according to his sister, Kathy Nees of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.