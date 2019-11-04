Blast from the Past / 1939: Helping out on dad’s farm

With a grin on his face, Floyd R. “Bud” McGraw Jr. was 4 years old and hard at work on his dad’s farm in this photo taken in July 1939. The farm was on Big Bear Ridge between Deary and Kendrick, and McGraw reports he still owns the brace and bit used to hand drill the hole in that fencepost. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.