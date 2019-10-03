Four men took turns posing in front of their trucks in these photos taken in October 1939 in Harpster. The four, who lived in Harpster, were preparing to head out for the first day of hunting season that fall. They are (seated left) Walter Eckel and Loren Blakley (seated right); and Jim Eckel (standing left) and Donald Morrow (standing right). The Eckel men were the uncles of Russie Hastings of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Hastings also was raised in Harpster. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.