Chris P. Busch posed with his blacksmith tools in the old barn behind his Clarkston home where he made a variety of artistic creations made from the metal leavings of his shop in this Barry Kough photo published in the July 31, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied one in the series of Elder columns written by Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell, in which Busch revealed he and his twin sister had been born on the Palouse to parents who farmed near Uniontown. Busch and his wife, Gertrude, ended up farming 800 acres near Genesee and they retired to Clarkston in 1950. There, he spent so much time in his shop, he rigged up a "hotline" hand-cranked telephone that ran between there and the main house's kitchen so Gertrude could call when she needed to tell him something. On display in the shop, Campbell wrote, were "restored machines to till, mulch, mow, spray and irrigate; drills and saws which once ran with foot and hand power and have been converted to engine power; a forge, pulleys, saws tools in cabinets and hung on walls; and a chicken house equipped with a self-feeding device." Chris Busch died in 1989.