Blast from the Past / 1913: Having some fun with a frozen fountain

From the collection of Diane Conroy of GeneseeThis photo was taken in 1913 by John Lorang at his White Spring Ranch homestead near Genesee. Lorang built the fountain that year in the front of the family's house, and in the first few years after he made the fountain, he let it run all winter. Three of the five daughters of John and Mary Lorang gathered at the fountain on this winter day to playfully grab some icicles from the frozen fountain while horsing around in front of their father's camera. The daughters are (from left) Viola, Bertha and Amalia. Though the fountain eventually became inopeperable with time, restoration work has been done over the years, and in summer 2019, it finally was put back to full working order. It is, however, shut off in the winter. This photo and information comes from the collection of Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee.