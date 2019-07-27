Blast from the Past / 1942: Have uniform, will salute

In 1942, the year after the entry of the United States into World War II, young Charles L. Crawford of Lewiston posed in a tiny military uniform in a Lewiston photographic studio. He was about 3 years old when he smiled for the photographer’s camera, and he will be celebrating his 80th birthday next month. This photo was submitted by his wife, Dollie Crawford of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.