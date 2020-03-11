Blast from the Past / 1934: Harry Lorang with his children

Henry Lorang of Genesee poses for a photo with five of his 10 children on his land in this July 1934 photo. In front (from left) are Mary Jeanne, Dan and Mary Alice “Pat.” In back, Henry holds Mary Alice “Mae” and Jim stands to his father’s left. Henry had taken over farming the land at White Spring Ranch that his parents, John and Mary Lorang, had farmed. By the time the photo was taken, one of the famed New Deal “alphabet agencies,” the Agricultural Adjustment Act had kicked in. The AAA was designed, during the Great Depression, to boost agricultural prices by reducing surpluses, and it was helping Lorang and many other farmers. Behind the family is the fountain, built by John Lorang, that still stands in front of the farm house. This photo was provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
