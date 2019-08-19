Blast from the Past / 1990: Hard-working harvest crew

The crew working the harvest for Boyer Farms in Lapwai crew, wearing the dust of a hard day’s labor, gathered for a photo at quitting time in early July 1990. The photo, taken in a field along Tom Beall Road near Lapwai, accompanied a story by Tribune reporter John McCarthy about the harvest carried out by the owners massive family farm. Larry Boyer (front right in photo) celebrates his 84th birthday this month. Others in the photo include Steve Boyer (Larry’s son), Mike Duclos, Jason Lunders, Larry Watson, Chuck Patterson, Dave Covey, Fred Schumaker, Kindy Terrell, Jack Hartwig, Buck Boyer (Larry’s grandson) and Stacy Watson. This photo was submitted by Shirley Boyer of Lapwai (Larry’s daughter-in-law). Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.