Members of the freshmen class at Greencreek High School assembled outside the school for their class photo in October 1944. They are (back row from left) Maynard Arnzen, Leonard Wassmuth, Wesley Nuxoll, Gordan Kilmar, Gene VanBargen; (middle) John Wessels, Walter Wensman, Ted Wessels; (front) Emelia (Stubbers) Frei, Theresa (Schumacher) Funke, Delorous (Schmidt) VanBargen, Eleanor (Schmidt) Hinkleman and Marie Wassmuth. This photo was for the 1944-1945 school year, and was submitted by Diane Schultz of Lewiston. She is the daughter of Theresa Funke, who now lives in Lewiston, and celebrates her 90th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1944: Greencreek High School freshmen assemble
