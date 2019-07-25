Blast from the Past / 1982: Good season for Kamiah team

The men who suited up for Olive’s Auto Parts slow pitch softball team of Kamiah gathered outside the lines at Moscow’s Ghormley Park in 1982 for a group photo at the state tournament. They finished fifth in the Idaho state Class B men’s slow pitch softball tournament held at the park that year. Going into the 24-team state tournament, the Olive’s team carried a 44-7 record, according to a story in the Aug. 11, 1982, Clearwater Progress. The Class B state title was captured by the Lake City Boosters of Coeur d’Alene when they topped Rollaway of Lewiston in the Aug. 15 championship game, according to the Aug. 16 Lewiston Tribune. The men pictured are (back row from left) Paul Schlader, Steve Schilling, Mike Young, Don Norton (Kooskia), Danny Davis (Lowell), Terry Johnson (Stites) and Drex Schilling (Kooskia); and (front row from left) Rex Wicks, Dennis Kachelmier, Greg Drake, Ken Hobart and Darryl Olive. All are of Kamiah except where noted. The photo was taken and submitted by Valerie Schlader, wife of Paul Schlader. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.