Blast from the Past / 1986: Going whole hog at the fair

Gary Peters, 12, watches the judges while leaning in to keeping his market hog steady during 4-H judging at the Garfield County Fair in Pomeroy in this Barry Kough photo published in the Sept. 14, 1986, Lewiston Tribune. The 2019 version of the Garfield County Fair kicks off today with a theme of “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams.” It runs through Sunday. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.