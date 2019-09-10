Blast from the Past / 1958: Glory on the gridiron

These men of the gridiron from Kendrick High School were the District 2 champions for the 1958-59 football season. They are (front row from left) Larry Groseclose, Cleve Spence, Doug Sheperd, Jerry Pederson, Monte Lohman, Freddie Foster, Duane Meske, Jack Sherman, Edward Jones, Dale Phillips, Kim Spence; (back row from left) Coach Dennis Racicot, Robin Magnuson, Jerry Bateman, Leonard Eldridge, Dennis Lohman, Jack Mabbott, Reggie Wegner, Dick Ostman, Rayner Havens, Dick Cuddy, Gary Browning. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.