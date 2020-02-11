Blast from the Past / 1958: Girls learning some twirling

Six girls line up, along with their shadows, for summertime instruction in beginning baton twirling from their instructor, Gayle Wolcott, in this photo published in the June 18, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The students are (from left) Pamela Barton, Toni Stone, Shirley Kirby, Barbara Stuart, Karen Charpentier and Kathy Haas. The class, held June 17 at Pioneer Park, was part of the Lewiston recreation program, according to an accompanying story. The baton-twirling classes alone were attended by about 50 children each weekday afternoon, and were split into four groups: two beginning and two advanced. In the story, Lewis Smith, recreation director, said average daily participation in the programs was about 1,800 children. Classes also included swimming, shop, dance, tennis, basketball and golf. In addition, there were games and crafts offered in the three parks: Vollmer, Pioneer and Garfield. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.