Blast from the Past / 1920: Genesee couple married almost 60 years

This photo of Christina Fuchs and Roger Broemeling was taken on the day of their wedding, Feb. 3, 1920, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Christina was from Uniontown, and Roger was from the Thorncreek area near Genesee. Following their marriage, they lived in Thorncreek, Genesee, Lewiston and Clarkston. They had seven children and 24 grandchildren, and many of their descendants continue to live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and on the Palouse, according to Eric Bennett of Moscow, the couple's great-grandson, who submitted this photo. Christina died on their wedding anniversary in 1979, and Roger died June 5, 1990.