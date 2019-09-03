Blast from the Past / 1969: From covered-wagon to Clarkston

Five generations in the family of matriarch Amanda W. Nelson gathered for a portrait in Clarkston to mark the occasion of her 100th birthday in this photo published in the Feb. 4, 1969, Lewiston Tribune. Pictured, in addition to Nelson (lower left), are her daughter (back from left) Grace Ralstin and Alvin E. Ralstin (Grace’s son), both of Craigmont. Alvin Ralstin smiles at his daughter, Mrs. Terrel K. Baune of Tekoa who holds her daughter, 10-month-old Stephanie. The accompanying story reported Nelson had traveled with her family by covered wagon from Arkansas to the Palouse country in 1874, and later she and her husband, Ephriam Nelson, raised their six children on the Nezperce prairie. After the couple sold their farm, they moved to Clarkston in 1919 where they operated a dairy. Her husband died in 1946, but all six of her children attended the birthday celebration. Nelson died in 1973 at the age of 104, according to her Tribune obituary. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.