Blast from the Past / 1982: Flying over the Camas Prairie to shoot harvest

John Webb rests a hand on his airplane while parked on a Reubens crop-duster landing strip for this photo taken in August 1982 by David Frazier of Boise. According to Webb, who submitted this photo, Frazier, a professional photographer, wanted to take some aerial photographs of the harvest in Idaho, so was put in contact with Webb of Reubens, a pilot who owned his own plane. The photos were intended for publication in a national news magazine and so Webb took Frazier flying in his 1941 Piper J-3 Cub to get the shots he needed. As a thank you, Frazier sent Webb this photo he had taken. Webb, who had been flying since 1968, farmed at Reubens for many years, and later worked as a self-employed spray pilot. He’s now retired, but still living in Reubens. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.