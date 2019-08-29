In late January 1965, according to Lewiston Tribune archives, torrential rains and melting snow combined to cause severe flooding of Lapwai Creek. Homes, businesses and bridges were destroyed in the region, especially at Jacques Spur and Culdesac. The damage was extensive and north-south travel was hampered as U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho was closed in multiple places because of washouts and slides. Later that year, repairs began on highway and bridges. As these snapshots submitted by Patty (Konen) Stout of Lewiston show, one lane was open alongside the ruined highway on Culdesac Grade. Stout’s mother, Kathy Konen, took the photos, one of which included the family’s sedan. Stout says her family lived in Moscow at the time and made regular trips on the highway to and from her grandmother’s Cottonwood home. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.