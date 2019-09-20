Blast from the Past / 1961: Flake, the Appaloosa ‘cover horse’

An Appaloosa gelding named Flake was the “cover horse” of the May 1961 Appaloosa News magazine ridden by owner Orvil Sears Jr., then of Elba, Idaho. The magazine was produced by the Appaloosa Horse Club and printed by News Review Publishing, both in Moscow, and editor was the late George Hatley, longtime executive secretary of the club. Sears, who has lived in Pullman for many years, won the cutting at the National Appaloosa Show in 1959, and won and placed high in a long list of open cuttings in Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Montana, according to the magazine. Sears, who turned 80 in August, had high praise for Flake in the magazine: “Flake does his own thinking and can handle the fast ones.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.