Blast from the Past / 1975: First trip to Lewiston of the towboat Lewiston

Senior Capt. Loren Brooks of Gresham, Ore., pilot of the towboat Lewiston, handles the wheelhouse controls June 19, 1975, after his 374-mile run from Portland to the new Port of Lewiston. This photo was published in the June 20, 1975, Lewiston Tribune along with a story by reporter Jack Carter detailing the dedication that day of the brand new port created by completion of Lower Granite Dam in Garfield County. Brooks piloted the boat with his three-person crew up the Columbia and Snake rivers, and into the Clearwater River for the dedication ceremony and the Lewiston's first trip to its namesake port. Eventually, the Lewiston would be moving grain, but Brooks said in the story, "This is a ceremonial trip and the deckhands went all out to have everything in top shape." He also reported the crew's excitement at having a new port of call. The opening of the new waterway is "the talk of the people at Portland who are in the shipping business," crew members said in the story.