Blast from the Past / 1953: First look at cable television

"Friends of the Pacific Northwest Television Co. had a preview last night of television programs brought to Lewiston by coaxial cable in a system designed to provide service to homes throughout the Twin City area," reads the caption to this photo published in the July 12, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story told about two companies currently engaged in installing cable lines throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as an option for television watchers who did not want to use antennas to get the signal from two stations in Spokane, KXLY and KHQ. Cable television dealers were holding open houses to show potential customers the kind of reception that could be offered via cable.