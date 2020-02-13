Blast from the Past / 1917: Farm work takes a lot of horsepower

Pausing during a day’s plowing in 1917, Sterling Norman “S.N.” Bunce stands in front of his most impressive crew of teamsters and horses three miles north of Ilo (now Craigmont). In the photo, there are 48 horses, hitched six to each of the eight two-bottom plows, according to Dick Southern of Craigmont. Southern submitted this photo from the collection of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society at Craigmont. Bunch was a large landowner in Latah County during the 1890s before liquidating his interests there and coming to the reservation country to settle near the pioneer village of Ilo, according to Southern. By January 1901, Bunce had established a sawmill and provided lumber to the railroad as it began laying track across the Camas Prairie. Bunce died in 1921 and is buried in the Craigmont Cemetery. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region