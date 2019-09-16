Blast from the Past / 1990: Family gathering at church

Five family members gathered in 1990 for an event at Lewiston Orchards Methodist Church. From left are sisters Peggy (Groseclose) Wunderlich and Lura (Groseclose) Nelson-Butler, Laurence Wilson (uncle of the sisters), and Pearl and Helen Groseclose (cousins of the sisters). This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill, Lura’s daughter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.