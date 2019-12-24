Blast from the Past / 1957: Everyone was just fine

Two young “casualties” participating in a surprise disaster drill at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston are checked out by Dr. Eugene L. Baldeck (center) and a nurse in this Lewiston Tribune photo published in the July 11, 1957, edition of the newspaper. The accompanying story describes a mock bus accident that took place at 7:15 p.m. July 10 to test how the hospital personnel would deal with such an event, and ambulance loads of six passengers arrived at the hospital every 10 minutes. The volunteer patients were members of Clarkston Cub Scout troops, and wore tags describing their various injuries from broken bones to crushing chest injuries. “Valley doctors at the ambulance platform decided where they should first be admitted, and what the procedure should be from step number one,” according to the story. Phillip Roth, hospital administrator, reported three problems were discovered during the drill: continuity between departments, having necessary supplies on hand and communications with the hospital switchboard being jammed with calls from parents asking about their children. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.