Blast from the Past / 1970: Elk herd dines out in Idaho County

A herd of elk pays a wintertime visit to the home of Gene Mulcahy in the Idaho County mining town of Old Orogrande in this photo from December 1970. Mulcahy was a friend of Mike Trueman, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Trueman reports that Mulcahy fed the elk so they regularly showed up at his place for a free meal. The cabin is no longer there, Trueman says, but the meadow remains largely unchanged.