Blast from the Past / Early 1980s: On top of the Roundup action

From 1935 until the mid-1980s, the grandstands put rodeo fans in seats directly above the chutes at the old Roundup Park in north Lewiston where they had a premier spot to see the action, like this horse going airborne as it comes out of the chute. This Tribune photo was taken in the early 1980s, not too long before the yearly rodeo was moved to its current location at the Lewiston Roundup grounds in Tammany. The 85th Lewiston Roundup continues tonight and tomorrow at the Roundup grounds. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.