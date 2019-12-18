Blast from the Past / 1990: Duck, duck ... who?

Moscow ceramic artist James Gale posed in his studio while preparing for a show in this Barry Kough photo published in the Dec. 28, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Gale had exhibited his works in the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco and the Seattle Art Museum, but his latest exhibit was planned for January in a smaller space — the Moscow Public Library. In the accompanying story by the late Bill London, a Moscow freelance writer, Gale said his exhibit at the library would include his whimsical 18-inch tall people with duck heads that he had been creating for more than a decade. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.