Blast from the Past/1992: Drew Bledsoe’s WSU bowl victory

Drew Bledsoe (front) and his father, Mac Bledsoe (in cowboy hat), walk off the plane after landing at a snowy Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in this Mike Venso photo published in the Dec. 31, 1992, Lewiston Tribune sports section. Bledsoe was fresh off quarterbacking the Washington State University Cougars to a 31-28 victory over the University of Utah in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Ariz., where he completed 30 of 46 passes for a career-high 476 yards and two touchdowns, and was chosen as the game's MVP. He was still, according to an accompanying story by the Associated Press, undecided about whether he would enter the NFL draft or stay at WSU for his senior season. "I'm not going to make a statement tonight as to whether I'll be here (at WSU) next year. This win is great for the system. We have a real solid base here and we're headed in the right direction," Bledsoe said. Ultimately, Bledsoe did declare for the draft, was chosen No. 1 overall by the New England Patriots and played 14 seasons in the NFL. The Copper Bowl was an earlier incarnation of the Cheez-It Bowl, in which the 2019 Cougars are playing Air Force tonight in Phoenix.