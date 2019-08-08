Blast from the Past / 1934: Dressed in their best for a photo

In 1934, 10 of the children of Henry and Marguerite Lorang of Genesee lined up outside their farmhouse for a photo. They are (from left) Bob, Jim, Joan, John, Mary Frances (Pat), Jeanne, Dan, Lois, Mary Alice (Mae) and Albert. The oldest, Bob, was lost in the Sea of Japan during World War II. Jim also served in WWII and went on to work for NASA while John had a career as a doctor in Tekoa, Wash. The rest of the children grew up to be homemakers and farmers. This photo was submitted by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.