Blast from the Past / 1985: District II victory was theirs

The District 2 all-star boys basketball game was played March 22, 1985, in Lewis-Clark State College’s Warrior Gym, and the North squad posted for a team photo following the contest, in which they were victorious, 101-85. Their coaches — Brett Monroe (Kendrick High School coach) at left and Ozzie Kanikkeberg (Genesee High School coach) on the right — flanked the team for the photo. Players on the all-star roster included Derrick Eggers (No. 12) of Deary High School, Sam Smith of Genesee High School, Fabian McFeron of Timberline High School in Weippe, Willie Stratton of Troy High School, Les Packard of Potlatch High School, Wade Wilson of Orofino High School, Bill French of Moscow High School, and Jack Meyer, Mark Harris and Troy Hewett, all of Kendrick High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.