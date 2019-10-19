Blast from the Past / 1966: Direct dial from the Salmon River

Mrs. Elmer Taylor is shown how to use her new compact dial telephone by Jerry Profitt of Grangeville (center), a Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co. installer, as her husband (right) observes. This photo, taken by Merle Jordan for PNB, was published in the July 17, 1966, Lewiston Tribune. The Taylors were one of a dozen households south of Cottonwood who were getting improved service because of a recently completed $46,000 project. They lived on the shore of the Salmon River, according to the accompanying photo caption, and their old telephone hanging on the wall behind Mrs. Taylor would no longer be needed. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.