Members of the Deary High School D-Club gathered in 1985 for their club photo. They are (top row from left) Brent Smith, Derrick Eggers, Kyle Halseth, Marty McCully, Loren Horning, Mike Jolliff, Larry Horning, Corrina Haskell, Aleica Yenney; (center row) Pam Beplate, Paula Waldron, Shannon Johnson, Jim Collins, John Day, Brian Dennis, Kay Smith, Kristy Tyndall, Roni Masters, Cheryl Ruark, Wayne Hawley; (front row) Dennis Jensen (adviser), Mike Halen, Jodi Youmans, Margaret Winter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.