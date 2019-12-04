Blast from the Past/1990: Costumed for a centennial celebration

Long dresses from another era were the fashion of the day for these women attending the Old Fashioned Centennial Sunday at Orofino in this photo published in the July 30, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The event included music by the Orofino Centennial Singers, art and food. Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus, a former Orofino resident, attended in formal costume (including a top hat) and gave the opening greeting at the gathering. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.