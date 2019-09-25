Blast from the Past / 1954: Commemorating a sacrament

In spring 1954, students at St. Stanislaus Catholic School folded their hands and lined up on the steps of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston for a photograph commemorating their First Holy Communion. They are flanked by the Jesuit priest who administered the sacrament, the Rev. Arthur Wharton, and their teacher, Sister Dennis Mary. The students are (front row from left) Mike Lydon, Carolyn Feucht, Doug Dufore, Carolyn Carrsow, John Vassar, Janet Hein, Doug O’Connor, Sue West, Ron Morrow, Sherry Lantz; (second row) Mike Speno, Marie Rentjes, Jimmy Timmel, Teresa Smith, John Snyder, Jackie Vestal, Larry Sullivan, Linda Charpentier, Mark Johnson, Debbie Hall; (back row): (unknown), (unknown), Tom Schraufnagel, Mike Everett, Tim Bartlett, Eileen Brownlee. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.