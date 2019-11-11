Blast from the Past / 1951: Clarkston veterans reminisce

Dennis F. Costello (left) and James Lydon (right), past commanders and charter members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fred E. LeFrancis Post in Clarkston, take a look at the original charter for the post in this photo published in the May 27, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. According to an accompanying story, the veterans had gathered at the Clarkston VFW cabin for a 25th anniversary dinner for the post, which was chartered May 26, 1926. There were 100 veterans and their families who were guests at the dinner, and veterans of World War I were in charge of the event arrangements. Lydon was the post’s second commander, and Costello was commander in 1938 when the cabin was constructed. The post remains active today. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.