Heidi and Stacy Wolfinbarger perch on the lap of Santa Claus while he was visiting Valley Bank in Clarkston in this photo taken in December 1968. The Clarkston Jaycees had arranged for Santa’s visit, so children could pose for photos and perhaps ask him for a special gift. The late Cliff Wasem took this photo and, while he appears to have gotten the attention of Stacy who smiles directly at the camera, Heidi just can’t take her eyes off the man in red. The girls are the daughters of Bill and Rue Wolfinbarger of Clarkston, and their dad, who was a member of the Jaycees, submitted this photo. Stacy lives in Clarkston while Heidi lives in College Place, Wash. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.