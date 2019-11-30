Blast from the Past / 1956: Clarkston’s Sixth Street

This photo of Sixth Street in Clarkston was published in the March 11, 1956, Lewiston Tribune as part of a full-page feature story by reporter Bonnie C. Butler. The story was accompanied by 10 Tribune “then-and-now” paired photos of the same scenes in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley including the train station and Fifth Street in Lewiston, and this 1956 scene from Sixth Street in Clarkston. It shows the Clarkston Furniture Co. building which was originally built as the Busy Bee Department Story in 1904. The photo caption reads, “The building was purchased by the late H.R. Merchant in 1908 to be used continuously since as a furniture store,” and the adjoining Moose Hall was built in 1952. The feature story was written as a conversation between a young girl and her grandfather as they walked through town and he reminisced about days gone by. In the story, the grandfather was especially nostalgic for the days of the steam engine as the pair boarded a train, pulled by a diesel engine, at the Lewiston station. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.