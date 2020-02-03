Blast from the Past / 1959: Clarkston kids show off spiffy sweaters to Santa

The three oldest O’Kelley kids, from Clarkston, visit with Santa Claus in this photo taken in 1959 in Clarkston. They are, from left, Kip (4), Ann (6) and Duff (3); all three were born in the month of August. Their red, white and blue zippered cardigan sweaters were handmade by Bertha O’Kelley, their paternal grandmother. Bertha worked as a cook at the Wasem’s Drug lunch counter in Clarkston, and was well-known for the delicious pies she baked. Ann and Duff now live in Spokane, while Kip lives in Lake Cavanaugh, Wash., according to their father, Pat O’Kelley, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. The kids’ mom was the late Patsy O’Kelley, and she and Pat raised eight children. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.