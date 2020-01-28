Blast from the Past / 1975: Clarkston gardener among her fragrant roses

Argyl Clelland poses among some of the roses she raised in the yard of her Clarkston home in this photo published in the June 29, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. It accompanied a column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for the Trib, who wrote, “The prettiest, the neatest small rose garden I’ve seen is that of Argyl Clelland ... .” She added Clelland did her own yard work, including mowing, and cared for the roses in back of her home as well as on the east side of the house. In her collection were hybrid teas, florabundas and grandifloras. Lyons wrote she had a “penchant for old-fashioned roses with fragrance” such as the ones in Clelland’s garden, which also included a neat vegetable garden, fruit trees and a variety of other flowers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.