Blast from the Past / 1912: Cheers to good friends

A group of young men raise their glasses of home-brewed beer to the photographer in this photo taken in 1912 or 1913 behind the home of Charles Mader, about six miles southwest of Keuterville. Those gathered around the keg are (from left) Daniel Mader, son of the homeowner; Alvin Bensching, son of Albert and Katherine (Sprute) Bensching; Bernard Schmidt, son of H.H. and Elizabeth (Wassmuth) Schmidt; Bernard Hattrup, son of Hubert and Mary Gertrude (Forsmann) Hattrup; and John Fred Mager, son of John Joseph and Theresa (Bauer) Mager. The photo was submitted by Russell Schaff of Clarkston, great-nephew of Daniel Mader and grandson of Bernard Schmidt.