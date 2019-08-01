Blast from the Past / 1993: Camp for future journalists

Jennifer Young (left), a senior at Richland High School, and Tiffany Willingham (right), a senior at Boise High School, work together in the newsroom of the Daily Evergreen, the student-run newspaper at Washington State University in Pullman. The two were attending a minority student journalism camp for high schoolers at the WSU communications school and, in this Mike Venso photo published in the July 1, 1993, Lewiston Tribune, were working on the newspaper produced at the end of the two-week camp. The camp was the brainchild of Robert Hilliard, then an assistant communications professor at WSU, according to the accompanying story by reporter Julie Bailey. The 20 students attending the camp decided to name their newspaper the Perspective. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.