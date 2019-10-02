Blast from the Past / 1949: Boys and bikes at a birthday

This bunch of boys, along with their bikes, were some of the guests at the 10th birthday party of Karen Nelson. This photo was taken in 1949 at her home in Juliaetta, and there were girls also in attendance, including the unidentified girl standing at the upper left of the frame. The boys were (from left) Jack Easterbrook, Darrel Brocke, Clinton Traut, Billy Dammerall, Paul Crawford and Gene Easterbrook. In front, looking back, is Vaden Bisbee. The young boy at the far right looking away is not identified. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.