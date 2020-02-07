Blast from the Past / 1980: Bovill High graduates reunite after 50 years

The entire Class of 1930 — all five members — from Bovill High School gathered for a photograph by Tribune reporter David Johnson on the occasion of their 50th reunion. The photo was published in the June 2, 1980, Lewiston Tribune and those picture are (from left) Joseph Stone, Olive (Tarbox) Olson, Bryan Hobbs, John Miller and Rupert Stone. They are shown in front of the Bovill Museum which, in 1930, was called the Bovill Opera House, and it was where the high school graduation ceremony had been held, according to the accompanying story. The school, since razed, had no stage so graduations were held in the two-story opera house, which featured a dance hall on top and a movie theater below. The class members recounted for Johnson some of the hijinks they’d gotten up to during their high school days, including carving a hole in the wood of the theater’s wall so they could watch the movie for free. “I saw ‘Building a Nation’ and ‘Wild Oats’ through one of these whittled holes,” said Rupert Stone, according to the story, as he peered through one of the holes that remained. Even so, “We weren’t a dumb class at all,” said Olson. “We all did well.”
Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.