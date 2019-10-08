Blast from the Past / 1954: Blooming where they’re planted

The rose garden at the north Lewiston entrance to the city has been a beautiful sight for those traveling into town from the east or north for many years. This photo of the National Rose Test plot was published in the Tribune June 20, 1954, and it accompanied a story by reporter Ladd Hamilton about how the rose garden came about in Lewiston. On a 1951 trip to Victoria, British Columbia, Eaves fell into conversation with an official of the All-America Rose Selections organization, who suggested placing the test plot in Lewiston and it was established that fall. Park Superintendent Gregory Eaves would, each fall, “complete lengthy questionaires describing the progress of each variety in this soil and climate and send the information back to the nurseries,” according to the story. Today the rose garden continues to bloom abundantly, and community members may obtain a permit to cut roses at no charge at the Lewiston Community Center. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.